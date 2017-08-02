Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin Says We Will Care for Transgender Vets We Displace

EXCLUSIVE
Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin says his department has compassion for the transgender vets whom the President is kicking out of the military.
We got the Secretary Wednesday on Capitol Hill and he spoke with resolve ... if anyone -- transgender people included -- serves in the military, they will get medical and other care for life.
It's odd to say the least ... the President says transgender soldiers are persona non grata in the armed forces because they cost too much for the limited time they serve, yet the Secretary has no issue providing unlimited care once they leave.