Beyonce We See Her Rollin' ... She Skatin'

Beyonce Goes Roller Skating with Friends, Jay-Z Sits Out

Exclusive Video

Beyonce and friends got in formation for some fun at the roller rink ... and it's clear she's not letting the twins keep her from having a good time.

Bey and Jay-Z showed up at World on Wheels in Venice, CA Friday night with 8 other friends just a little before midnight ... and we're told she left her VIP area and went straight to the rink to skate with the common folk.

A source at the place told us that only lasted for a bit -- because her crew was getting hounded -- so they shut the place down for a private skate sesh around 12:30. It's good to be the Queen.

We're told Jay didn't put skates on ... but we know he's enjoying all the activities.