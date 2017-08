Vladimir Putin Shirtless on Vacay Fishin' for a Compliment

Vladimir Putin wants to show the world what he's made of ... which is now a little wrinkly.

The Russian Prez is vacationing in Siberia ... catching both rays and fish.

He seems super chill ... clearly not bothered by any grand jury investigation into election meddling. Trump's also on vacation, but the prospects of getting a shot of him without his shirt are slim.

Putin likes to show the goods ... notably riding a horse barebacked back in 2009.

Your move, Justin Trudeau.