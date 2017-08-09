Blac Chyna Blows Her Top Over Neighbor's Roof Construction

Blac Chyna Blows Her Top Over Noisy Roofer

Blac Chyna had the cops called on her after Rob's baby mama went ham over a roofer.

It happened Tuesday morning at Chyna's L.A. home. She pitched a fit when a guy next door started pitching a roof at 9 AM. We're told Chyna confronted the homeowner, saying it was too damn early to start construction. She said the noise woke up little Dream, and that pissed her off.

The neighbor claims Chyna went so ballistic she got scared and called the cops.

We're told cops showed up and gave Chyna a free lesson about the law. In L.A., construction can fire up at 7 AM, so the roofer was well within his rights.

Chyna calmed down, and cops beat it.