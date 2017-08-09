Gilbert Arenas Says Kyrie Irving Can't Win Title Without LeBron

EXCLUSIVE
Gilbert Arenas didn't even hesitate when we asked if Kyrie Irving can win another Larry O'Brien trophy without LeBron James -- "No."
We spoke with Agent Zero outside of a 7-Eleven in L.A. where the ex-NBA superstar was promoting his Life Water company -- and he broke down the Kyrie, LeBron drama.
That wasn't all for No Chill Gil ... he also weighed in on Lonzo Ball -- blasting comparisons to Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.
He's also a big LaVar Ball fan -- and explains why the Big Baller reminds him of Lil Penny from back in the day.