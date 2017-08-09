Gilbert Arenas Says Kyrie Irving Can't Win Title Without LeBron

Gilbert Arenas Kyrie Can't Win Title W/Out LeBron ... But I Get It

Gilbert Arenas didn't even hesitate when we asked if Kyrie Irving can win another Larry O'Brien trophy without LeBron James -- "No."

We spoke with Agent Zero outside of a 7-Eleven in L.A. where the ex-NBA superstar was promoting his Life Water company -- and he broke down the Kyrie, LeBron drama.

That wasn't all for No Chill Gil ... he also weighed in on Lonzo Ball -- blasting comparisons to Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.

He's also a big LaVar Ball fan -- and explains why the Big Baller reminds him of Lil Penny from back in the day.