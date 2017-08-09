Spencer Pratt Puts the Ass In Asphyxiation ... Chokes Out Comic

Spencer Pratt Puts the Ass In Asphyxiation, Chokes Out Comic

Spencer Pratt went on the attack Tuesday night, putting a famous British comedian in what looks like a vicious head lock.

Spencer was goofing, we assume, just outside the Ivy in the bougie part of L.A. where Keith Lemon was begging for mercy.

It's a little weird ... 2 grown dudes rolling around in the grass, clearly for the cameras. Soon-to-be-father Spencer -- courtesy of Heidi -- sure looks like he's applying pressure. And, Spencer's death stares are definitely WWE worthy.

Are you listening Miz?