George McFly in 'Back to the Future 2' 'Memba Him?!

George McFly in 'Back to the Future 2' 'Memba Him?!

Jeffrey Weissman is best known for playing the futuristic father George McFly -- after Crispin Glover played the paternal part in the OG movie -- in the 1989 follow-up film 'Back to the Future 2.' Guess what he looks like now!