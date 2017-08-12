Jerry O'Connell Sings Karaoke, Puts Heart and Soul Into The Weeknd Song

Jerry O'Connell Feels the Karaoke Coming ... Gives Weeknd Song His All

Jerry O'Connell put his heart and soul into a karaoke performance ... and the crowd definitely appreciated the effort.

The "Crossing Jordan" and "Kangaroo Jack" star grabbed the mic at Fraser Tavern in North Bay, Ontario Thursday night and did his best impression of The Weekend's "I Feel it Coming" -- not holding anything back ... even on the high notes.

We're told the place is a local karaoke hot spot, and when the DJ noticed the actor in the crowd he called him up ... and Jerry answered the call. The audience wanted an encore later, but he turned it down ... probably feeling it would be hard to top.

O'Connell's currently in town filming a new TV show called "Carter."