Usher Silent on Herpes Lawsuits

Usher Silent on Herpes Lawsuits

Usher was clearly focusing on his salad when a photog asked him about several lawsuits accusing him of having sex with people without disclosing he allegedly had genital herpes.

Usher was chowing down at Alfred Coffee in WeHo Friday with Jermaine Dupri when mum was clearly the word. That, they made clear.

Jermaine is producing a new Usher album, and the 2 have been in the studio ... seemingly undeterred from the various allegations.

Neither Usher nor his reps have publicly addressed the allegation.