Taylor Swift Verdict Beat DJ's Ass In Butt Grab Trial

Taylor Swift, Singer Scores Winning Verdict in Butt Grab Trial

Breaking News

Taylor Swift just got very important new fans ... and they just unanimously gave her a huge win in her butt groping trial.

The jury ruled David Mueller did indeed commit sexual assault by grabbing her butt at a meet and greet after a 2013 Denver concert. They gave her $1, which is what she was asking.

The jury also ruled Taylor's mother and staff did not intentionally interfere with Mueller's employment.

As we reported ... Tay filed her $1 countersuit against the former DJ on principal.

Taylor was in court to hear the verdict. She hugged her mom and her attorneys. As for her mom ... she cried.

Swift testified during the trial and was unmovable, calling BS on Mueller's claim that all he did was touch her rib cage. She says he latched on to her bare ass underneath her skirt.

Mueller had sued Swift for defamation, claiming her allegations cost him his job. The judge threw out his case against Taylor, Friday, saying he never proved during the trial she directly made him lose his job.