Karl-Anthony Towns: Watch Out For My Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns thinks his Minnesota Timberwolves are gonna "have some fun" this year at the rest of the NBA's expense, telling TMZ Sports it's time for the league to watch out for the pups in Minneapolis.

The Wolves are pretty stacked, adding Jimmy Butler to a squad that already has Andrew Wiggins and Towns, two of the best young players in the league.

When we got KAT out at Craig's in L.A. and asked him how he feels about the Wolves getting a marquee Christmas Day matchup this year, he answered with a little message to the whole league.

"We're gonna have fun this year I'll tell you that much, watch out for us."

We'd take the kid seriously if we were you NBA guys ... and being you NBA guys would be awesome.