'Twin Peaks' Actor Jeremy Lindholm Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder for Girlfriend Beating

Actor Jeremy Lindholm -- who recently appeared on an episode of "Twin Peaks: The Return" -- is accused of viciously beating his girlfriend and trying to kill her ... and is facing an attempted murder charge.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops in Spokane, WA responded to a call from a local business about a man assaulting a woman with a bat, and when officers arrived ... we're told Lindholm was trying to flee with the bat still in his hand. Our sources say he surrendered in the alley and was taken into custody.

Based on witness statements and surveillance footage ... cops believe the victim's life was in danger. We're told Lindholm's attack as an "extremely violent assault" -- the video allegedly shows him striking his girlfriend on the head and body with the bat over a dozen times and also choking her. He allegedly said he wanted to kill her too.

The actor's facing multiple charges along with attempted second-degree murder, including second-degree assault. He's being held at the Spokane County Jail on $100k bond.

Lindholm's girlfriend was transported to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.