Arnold Schwarzenegger: I Knew Real Nazis, They're Burning In Hell

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message to the neo-Nazis -- YOUR HEROES ARE LOSERS and they're all rotting in hell.

"I knew the original Nazis, because you see, I was born in Austria in 1947," Schwarzenegger said in a brand new video directed at the hate groups.

"Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men ... men who came home from a war filled with shrapnel and guilt. Men who were misled into a losing ideology. And I can tell you: that these ghosts you idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame."

"And right now, they're resting in hell."

The ex-CA Gov. says the neo-Nazis are lucky to live in a country where they have the right to say horrible things ... but they should cut the anti-Jew stuff and "use that power for good."