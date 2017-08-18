Arnold Schwarzenegger: I Knew Real Nazis ... They're Burning In Hell

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message to the neo-Nazis -- YOUR HEROES ARE LOSERS and they're all rotting in hell.
"I knew the original Nazis, because you see, I was born in Austria in 1947," Schwarzenegger said in a brand new video directed at the hate groups.
"Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men ... men who came home from a war filled with shrapnel and guilt. Men who were misled into a losing ideology. And I can tell you: that these ghosts you idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame."
"And right now, they're resting in hell."
The ex-CA Gov. says the neo-Nazis are lucky to live in a country where they have the right to say horrible things ... but they should cut the anti-Jew stuff and "use that power for good."
.@Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Nazis. pic.twitter.com/HAbnejahtl— ATTN: (@attn) August 17, 2017