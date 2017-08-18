Drake's Either Oblivious to Hot 100 Streak Ending or Ready to Start Over

Drake Oblivious to Hot 100 Streak Ending or Ready to Start Over!!!

Either someone needs to break the news to Drake his Hot 100 streak has come to an end ... or he knows and just threw down the gauntlet.

We got Drizzy leaving TAO Thursday night in Hollywood and our photog brought up his run of 431 straight weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 list. He debuted with "Best I Ever Had" back in 2009 and had reigned ever since, until this week.

So Drake either doesn't know he's off the list, or he thinks he can reset things and go 500 straight, which would take him to 2027.