Sugar Ray Leonard to Floyd Mayweather, Have Lots of Sex, But Don't Party

Sugar Ray Leonard seemed genuinely shocked that Floyd Mayweather told the world he will party every night from now through next Saturday, when he faces off with Conor McGregor.

The former champ seemed almost in disbelief that Floyd would do such a thing, although there's a good argument Floyd's saying it just to promote his Vegas gentleman's club, Girl Collection.

On another subject ... he also strongly disagrees with Floyd on the matter of sex before big fights.