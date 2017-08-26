Floyd Mayweather's Chef Reveals Breakfast of Champions, Including Spaghetti Obsession

Floyd Mayweather Chef Reveals Breakfast of Champions ... And Spaghetti Obsession

Floyd Mayweather eats likes a horse ... because he can.

Floyd's chef, J. Santiago, tells TMZ, Floyd's eating is directly proportionate to his workouts. A typical breakfast includes eggs, home fries, grits, various breakfast meats including bacon, turkey sausage, turkey ham and turkey Kabasa, and pancakes.

Floyd's "obsessed" with spaghetti bolognese. He's had it pretty much every day leading up to the fight.

Other favorites ... BBQ chicken, baked chicken with rice and gravy and all sorts of soul food.

Before Friday's weigh-in, all Floyd ate were 2 bananas and all he drank was water.

After the weigh in ... that was a different story. Santiago says he had his spaghetti, BBQ chicken, green beans, rice, sauteed shrimp and peppers in garlic sauce -- and salad.

At 1:30 AM Saturday, Floyd got hungry so she made BBQ chicken, spaghetti, green beans and rice.

Unknown what the champ's eating today leading up to the fight. It's all about cravings.