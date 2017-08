Mayweather/McGregor Fight Celebs Weigh in AFter Weigh-In On Who's Gonna Win

Mayweather, McGregor Fight, Celebs Weigh in After Weigh-In on Who's Gonna Win

So we got a bunch of celebs out Friday night and they were almost singular in their prediction of the fight ... singular with one exception.

We got Nipsey Hustle, Yo Gotti, Casper Smart, Dominic Santana and Dorothy Wang out and about, and they all seem psyched for Saturday night.

But check out Terry Crews ... he flat out thinks there's something rotten in Denmark, or Vegas.