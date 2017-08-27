Allen Iverson Bets Stacks at High Limit Roulette After BIG3 Championship Game

Allen Iverson Bets Stacks at High Limit Roulette ... After BIG3 Title Game

Allen Iverson didn't play in the BIG3 championship in Vegas, but he was still trying to go home a winner ... 'cause the Answer hit up the roulette tables right after the game.

TMZ Sports obtained photos of the the 3's Company player/coach betting away at the high limit roulette tables at the MGM Grand Saturday night. The sign on the table shows a $100 minimum and he appears to have a fat stack of black chips in front of him.

Iverson's been casino hoppin' throughout the BIG3 tour -- he was spotted gambling in Philly and Chicago. He was suspended for missing a game earlier this season ... and we got photos showing him on a gambling run around the time he was supposed to be in Dallas.

No word on how long Iverson's Vegas gambling binge lasted -- but we're told he was only at THIS roulette table for a short period of time.

There were reports Iverson's been dealing with gambling issues in the past ... but he's publicly denied having a problem.