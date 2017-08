Blac Chyna I'm Not Done with Mechie ... Just Yet

Blac Chyna Back with Mechie at High Life Music Festival

Blac Chyna hasn't closed the book on bf Mechie, at least that's the way it seemed Saturday night.

Chyna and Mechie hit up the High Life Music Festival 2017 in San Bernadino, CA .. a celebration of hip hop and medical marijuana. It's a little surprising, after she dumped his ass when she found out he was texting and flirting with other chicks.

She was smiling, flashing the peace sign and super happy, so it looks like she's giving Mechie another chance.