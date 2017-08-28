Charlamagne Tha God More White People Need To Call Out White Supremacists

Charlamagne Tha God Says More White People Need to Call Out 'White Devils'

Charlamagne tha God is done parsing words when it comes to white supremacists, and wants white people to join him in calling out "white devils" and "cracker-ass crackers."

We got the 'Breakfast Club' co-host at LAX Monday after the VMAs ... where he spoke to Susan Bro, mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer. Susan joined Rev. Robert Wright Lee IV -- a descendant of confederate General Robert E. Lee -- to denounce racism during the VMAs.

Charlamagne told us what made Susan and Robert's speeches more powerful. He added, it's time to stop sugarcoating white supremacy and call it like it is. Words matter and he's got a few choice ones for the so-called "alt-right."