Desiigner Let Me Speak to These Kids!!!

Desiigner Not Just a Rapper, Now a Motivational Speaker!

Lucky for Desiigner his first job is popping, but if that ever changes ... the guy showed off his other skill -- motivational speaking!

Desiigner put down the mic and picked up a megaphone to work the crowd Monday outside an Adidas pop-up store in NYC. Yeah, he did a little rapping, but then did his version of a fireside chat ... encouraging fans to keep smiling, and put their problems behind them.

The 20-year-old also made an announcement about his own education goal.

Hint: Diploma, diploma ... diploma, diploma, diploma, diploma, diploma!!