Floyd Mayweather Drops Fortune in Birkin Bag Shopping Spree

Exclusive Details
Floyd Mayweather just went on an INSANE shopping spree with the bank he made from his Conor McGregor fight ... droppin' around a QUARTER MIL on purses!
We got Mayweather leaving Luxury Exchange in Beverly Hills after TBE binged on Hermes Birkin bags ... buying up a crazy expensive 4-pack.
The breakdown, courtesy of their online store:
-1 limited edition white crocodile ($125k!!)
-1 black crocodile (at least $35k)
-1 red crocodile (at least $35k)
-1 ostrich (at least $35k)
Not sure if Floyd got the Birkins for the hot chick he rolled out with -- he's rumored to be dating reality star Abigail Clarke, FYI -- but either way ... he clearly ain't trippin' on a tiny fraction of his $300 mil.