Monica Says Obama Deserves a Busier, More Prominent Freeway in CA

Monica thinks it's great Barack Obama got his own section of a freeway in the L.A. area -- but says they got the neighborhood wrong when they picked it.
We got the R&B singer at LAX, where she congratulated 44 for getting a section of the 134 Freeway -- between Glendale and Pasadena -- named after him. She had a list of reasons why it's totally deserved.
She also thinks he deserves a different stretch of freeway. As our photog says, what Obama got is "way out in the cuts" ... near Occidental College. Monica and our photog have a more, umm ... urban location in mind.
Yes, Obama is an Occidental alum, but still ... Monica ain't satisfied.