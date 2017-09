Avril Lavigne Performs First Time in Years With Nickelback, Ex Chad Kroeger

Avril Lavigne did something Friday night she hasn't done in more than 3 years ... take the stage.

Avril was at a Nickelback concert at the Greek Theatre in L.A. when she grabbed a mic and performed 'Rockstar' with her ex-hubby and Nickelback front man Chad Kroeger.

You may recall, they got hitched in the South of France, a month after they started dating back in 2013. It did not go well. They were single again within 2 years.

Apparently, no hard feelings.