A-Rod Rocks Out with Daughter At JLo Concert

Alex Rodriguez keeps his emotions close to the vest, which is why video of him busting moves is interesting.

A-Rod and 12-year-old daughter Natasha somehow got super good seats Saturday night at JLo's "All I Have" concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Truth be told, Alex and Natasha are regulars at the concert, but judging by the video you would think it was the first time they took in the show.

BTW, Natasha has an amazing voice and JLo is nurturing her.