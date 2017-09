Conor McGregor Yachtsy Totsy

Conor McGregor Chills on Yacht with Girlfriend and Baby

Conor McGregor continues to chill in Ibiza, in grand style.

Conor, baby mama Dee Devlin and his son, C.M., Jr., hung with family members aboard a yacht he can more than afford after pocketing around $100 mil for Floyd Mayweather fight.

Conor and his brood have been on the boat since attending a friend's wedding last weekend on a Spanish island.

He may be the greatest showman in all of sports, but when you strip it down he's just kinda an ordinary dad.