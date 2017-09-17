Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan Dead at 73

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan -- a former wrestler, manager, announcer and WWE Hall of Famer -- has died ... according to WWE.

Fellow WWE commentator Jim Ross tweeted out the news first Sunday, saying "The news of Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease."

Ric Flair also tweeted out his condolences, noting that Heenan was one of the greatest managers, announcers and performers in the wrestling game.

Bobby Heenan... The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Bobby came up as a pro wrestler and manager through the '60s and '70s in the World Wrestling Association, American Wrestling Association and later the World Wrestling Federation. He managed stars like Angelo Poffo, Guy Mitchell, the Valiant Brothers, Nick Bockwinkel, Jesse Ventura and Andre the Giant.

He went on to become a well-known wrestling commentator through the '80s, '90s and 2000s. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Bobby had battled throat cancer for more than a decade after announcing his diagnosis in 2002. Talent agent Gilbert Boyes tells TMZ that Bobby's wife told him recently Bobby would not be able to make public appearances any longer.

He was 73.

RIP