Charlamagne Tha God I'm on Team Cardi B Taylor's Too Cliche, Robotic, Poppy

Charlamagne Tha God on Team Cardi B, Taylor Swift's Gotten too Cliche, Robotic, Poppy

EXCLUSIVE

Charlamagne Tha God is not one to mince words ... he's rooting for Cardi B to topple Taylor Swift on the Billboard Hot 100, but he's also throwing major shade on Taylor Swift.

We got the host of The Breakfast Club Saturday at LAX, and he seems to think Taylor may be in the danger zone 'cause she's stopped taking chances. He slams her with words like cliche, robotic and poppy.

That said ... he knows that's exactly what lots of Taylor fans want.