Chris Pratt, I Wasn't Invited to the Emmys, But Anna Faris was Awesome!!!

Chris Pratt gave us a peek into the current state of his relationship with Anna Faris, and it's pretty clear he still has love for her.
Check out the video ... it starts out a little rough, with Chris explaining he didn't get an invite to the Emmys.
After some dinosaur talk, he squarely addresses Anna and says she killed as a presenter and then gives a plug for her show.
As we reported, the couple has separated and both have stopped wearing their wedding rings. But it sure seems ... no hard feelings.