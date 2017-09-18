Chris Pratt I Wasn't Invited to the Emmys But Anna was Awesome!!!

Chris Pratt, I Wasn't Invited to the Emmys, But Anna Faris was Awesome!!!

Chris Pratt gave us a peek into the current state of his relationship with Anna Faris, and it's pretty clear he still has love for her.

Check out the video ... it starts out a little rough, with Chris explaining he didn't get an invite to the Emmys.

After some dinosaur talk, he squarely addresses Anna and says she killed as a presenter and then gives a plug for her show.

As we reported, the couple has separated and both have stopped wearing their wedding rings. But it sure seems ... no hard feelings.