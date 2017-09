Gisele Bundchen Bonjour, Monsieur le President ...

Gisele Bundchen's charm was no match for the President of France.

The Brazilian supermodel met Emmanuel Macron Tuesday during a meeting of the Global Pact for the Environment at the United Nations Headquarters in NYC. They exchanged pleasantries and shook hands in a move that can only be described as both classy and gentlemanly of Macron.

Unclear what Gisele said to him ... but he blushed like a little boy meeting his first crush.

No wonder she was in a rush ... can't leave the Prez hangin.