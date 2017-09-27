'Guardians of the Galaxy' Chris Pratt's Star-Lord Helmet Makes Most Cash at Auction

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord Helmet from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Sells for $160k

EXCLUSIVE

Star-Lord's helmet -- worn by Chris Pratt in "Guardians of the Galaxy" -- was the big winner in a huge movie prop auction this week ... TMZ has learned.

Peter 'Star-Lord' Quill's intergalactic helmet fetched $160,000 in a live auction held Tuesday in the UK by Prop Store ... which was the most of any one item of the 600 on the auction block.

All in all, the auction raked in about $4 million from movie and TV memorabilia.

Other big ticket items included an alien creature costume from "Aliens" that went for over $80k and Merlin's robe and helmet from "Excalibur" ... which hauled in more than $120k.