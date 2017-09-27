Travis Scott Drops $500k on Cactus Jack Chains ... Baby Fund Can Wait

Travis Scott Drops $500k on Iced Out Cactus Jack Chains for His Crew

Exclusive Details

Travis Scott's going to be a daddy soon, but right now he's all about providing for his crew ... by hooking them up with matching iced out chains.

Kylie Jenner's baby daddy dropped around $500,000 for 9 chains -- a "Flame Boy" 80-carat chain for himself ... and 8 Cactus Jack chains for members of his team. Cactus Jack Records is the rapper's own label, launched this year, and we're told this splurge is to celebrate his upcoming album with Quavo from Migos.

Scott ordered his necklace a couple months back and the CJ chains a few weeks ago from celeb jeweler Elliot Avianne of Avianne Jewelers in NYC. His bling was delivered by Avianne in L.A. last week ... just before the big baby news broke.

As we reported, Travis and Kylie are having a girl and she's due in early 2018.