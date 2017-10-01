White House Lights Up in Pink to Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

White House Lights Up in Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The White House became a pink house Sunday to raise awareness for breast cancer ... and Melania Trump's got a great view.

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month we lit the @WhiteHouse pink! pic.twitter.com/w3M3XlpXos — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

The First Lady tweeted a photo from inside the White House Sunday night, which was illuminated in pink lighting to kick off the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The timing is nothing short of uncanny ... Julia Louis-Dreyfus just announced last week that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after her sixth Emmys win for "Veep." She didn't reveal what stage she's in ... but she did take the opportunity to call for universal health care.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs through October.