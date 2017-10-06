AOL AIM, RIP

AOL AIM, R.I.P.

Breaking News

It's the end of an online era ... AOL is officially ending AIM.

"We’ve made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017," a rep for the company confirmed.

So, say goodbye to your buddy list ... kiss that yellow running man goodbye.

So, why is AIM being laid to rest?

"AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed," the company said.

Text messaging. Social media. Etc ... it's obvious it all played a role in AIM's demise.

Fun while it lasted, though.

R.I.P.