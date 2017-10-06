Bucs Coach On Nick Folk: We Didn't Think He Was Gonna Suck

Breaking News

Tampa Bay Bucs coach Dirk Koetter says there were "no indications" his kicker Nick Folk was gonna crap the bed so terribly Thursday night ... and implied his job is now in jeopardy.

Folk missed 3 field goals against the New England Patriots -- including a key 31-yarder in the 4th quarter. He's now 6-11 on field goals this season. Bad.

After the game, reporters asked Koetter what the hell happened ...

Koetter said Folk had been "solid in practice" this week and "there was no indication that this was coming."

So, will the Bucs fire Folk?

"We'll talk about that," Koetter said ... "We don't want to make any rash decisions."

Translation -- bye, Nick.