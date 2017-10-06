Michael Bisping: What's New with GSP? He's Finally Off Steroids!

Breaking News
What's new with returning UFC superstar Georges St-Pierre??
He's FINALLY OFF 'ROIDS -- so says Michael Bisping ... who wasted no time trashing GSP at their UFC 217 media event in Vegas.
In addition to accusing GSP of being a former juicer ... Bisping also called him fat, slow and a cheap-ass. He also said he looked like a history teacher and a lizard.
"C’mon, Georges, you got some money man – buy a new suit. What the f**k!"
GSP responded by saying Bisping was still drunk ... like GSP accused him of the last time they faced off.