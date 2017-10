'Last Comic Standing' Winner Alonzo Bodden I Ache for 'Ralphie F****** May'

Alonzo Bodden, the winner of "Last Comic Standing" season 3, is heatsick over the death of Ralphie May.

We got Alonzo Friday at LAX, where he talked about his good friend and fellow "Last Comic Standing" alum. He mused about Ralphie, whom he says was "totally inappropriate." And he tells us how he endearingly referred to him as "Ralphie F****** May."

TMZ broke the story ... Ralphie died of a heat attack Friday in Vegas, after battling pneumonia for 6 weeks.