Cardi B, Migos Party Hard in Miami After BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B looked frickin' amazing after she picked up her BET Hip Hop Award Friday night for Single of the Year.

Cardi went to an after-party at Story Nightclub in Miami to celebrate. All the guys from Migos -- Quavo, Takeoff and Cardi's BF Offset -- were also there to party.

Check out the whips ... these guys ride in style -- 2 Lambos and a Ferrari.

Cardi also snagged awards for Best New Hop Hop Artist and Hustler of the Year. She was definitely the star of the show.