Annabelle Fox in 'You've Got Mail' 'Memba Her?!

Annabelle Fox in 'You've Got Mail' 'Memba Her?!

Hallee Hirsh is best known for playing the adorable aunt Annabelle Fox -- opposite her on-screen nephew Tom Hanks -- in the classic 1998 rom com 'You've Got Mail.' Guess what she looks like now!