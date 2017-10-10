Seth MacFarlane Joked in 2013 About Harvey Weinstein's Moves on Actresses

Seth McFarlane Joked What Everyone Knew Weinstein Made Moves on Actresses

Seth McFarlane cracked a joke during the 2013 Oscar Nominations about Harvey Weinstein and his apparent insatiable appetite for actresses ... and it seemed the audience was in on it.

Seth was presenting the nominations for Best Supporting Actress, and suggested the nominees were powerful enough to rebuff Weinstein's advances.

Check out the clip. The audience was super uncomfortable.

And Tina Fey wrote a joke on "30 Rock" for Jane Krakowski's character, who quipped, "I'm not afraid of anyone in show business. I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein on no less than 3 occasions ... out of 5."

Again, everyone knew what was up years ago.