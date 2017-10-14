Brody Jenner Seems Distant from Kardashian Family

Brody Jenner Distant from Kardashian Fam

Brody Jenner seems happy for Kim, Khloe and Kylie -- who are all expecting -- but it also seems he's estranged from them.

We got the perennially handsome Jenner at LAX Friday, and he spilled some tea about the famous trio, 2 of whom are his step sisters. Brody says he hasn't spoken to any of them since TMZ announced their pregnancies.

Gotta say ... that's a big sign all is not well. As you know, Brody's father Caitlyn is estranged from the Kardashian brood, and it seems like his son is right behind.