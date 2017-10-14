Usher Still Rollin' Holds Star-Studded BD Skate Night

Usher Still Rollin' for His 39th Birthday Despite Herpes Lawsuits

Usher let the good times roll -- despite multiple lawsuits against him -- by hitting up a roller skating rink for his birthday ... with some of his most high-profile pals.

The singer was joined by Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Mustard, Omarion and Jermaine Dupri at World on Wheels in L.A. Friday night to celebrate his 39th bday. Sources at the joint tell us Usher's crew rented out the VIP booth ... but rubbed elbows with the public all night on the skating floor.

If the roller rink sounds familiar, it's because Beyonce enjoyed a night there in August.

We're told Usher's party got there around 9 PM and stayed 'til after midnight ... which is when he officially turned 39.

As we reported ... Usher had a busy week dealing with his Georgia herpes lawsuit, but clearly didn't let that get in the way of a good time.