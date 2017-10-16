Ex-Boston College RB: X-Rated Recruiting Parties Ain't New ... I've Got Video Proof

A former Boston College football player says strippers and underage boozing is nothing new when it comes to recruiting players ... and claims he's got the video to prove it.

We spoke with ex-BC running back Jamall Anderson -- who says he committed credit card fraud to fund illegal recruiting parties to entice top players to join the BC family.

Which brings us to the video ... which Anderson claims was shot on campus in 1995 and shows various football players grinding with strippers, taking shots and one guy even passes out in a bathroom.

"What you see on the video is just us outta control. We just did it all," Anderson says.

We reached out to Boston College and a rep told us, "This 22 year old video, which is alleged to have taken place at Boston College, depicts unauthorized and unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the culture of BC or the standards to which our student-athletes are held."

Anderson says he goes into greater detail about the debauchery on campus in his book, "The Best Bet" -- and says he's coming forward about everything so future athletes can learn from his mistakes.