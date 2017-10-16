Daymond John Mark Cuban for President ... I Approve This Message!!!

Daymond John Endorses 'Shark Tank' Pal Mark Cuban for President!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Mark Cuban just got a ringing endorsement for President from old pal Daymond John ... who couldn't stop singing the guy praises.

We got Daymond outside Craig's Sunday night where the baller "Shark Tank" star ran down a list of reasons why he's hopping on the "Cuban for President" train. Remember ... Mark's seriously flirting with the idea, and if Trump can win, anything's possible.

Check it out ... Daymond says Mark's innate ability to relate and care about people makes him the perfect candidate. It's so eloquently said he's now got us thinking ... Daymond for Veep?!