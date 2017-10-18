Anna Faris Something Brewin' with New Boyfriend

Anna Faris and New Boyfriend Michael Barrett Out in Malibu

Anna Faris and her new boyfriend Michael Barrett weren't hiding anything over a month ago ... sippin' beers and hanging out at a local carnival.

Pics have surfaced of the new couple in Malibu taken early September showing the pair enjoying a cold one and taking in the sights. Faris and Barrett aren't handsy at all ... but definitely seem to be enjoying each other's company.

TMZ broke the story ... the two were spotted out in Malibu and The Palisades in the last few weeks. We're told they met on the set of "Overboard" a movie set for release in 2018 in which Anna stars and Barrett's working as a cinematographer.

The couple that carnivals together ...