Chandler Parsons to 'Tasteless' Grizzlies Fans: Don't Boo Me, I'm a Human Being!

Memphis Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons is pretty broken up about being booed in his home opener ... and he’s callin’ out the fans responsible.

"It's tasteless, man, it makes no sense," Parsons said after the Grizzlies’ win over the Pelicans.

"We're athletes, but we're human beings."

FYI, Chandler did miss 4 free throws ... but the boo-birds weren't 'cause of 1 night.

Parsons signed a $94 MILLION max deal last summer ... and had a rough 1st season with the Grizz, averaging just 6 points in 34 games.