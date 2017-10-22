Cardi B Booted From Hotel Calls Staff 'Racist Motherf******'

Cardi B Thrown Out of Hotel after Disturbance, Calls Staff 'Racist Motherf******'

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B was thrown out of a hotel early Sunday morning, and she went off accusing the staff of racism.

The rapper was staying at the Hilton Albany in Albany, New York, at at around 1 AM people started complaining about noise coming from her room. Cops tell us there was some sort of disturbance and when Cardi B was confronted by hotel security it escalated and she was ordered to leave.

You hear hear call someone on the staff a "racist motherf*****" and she storms out of the hotel with her entourage and an unidentified male.

Cardi B performed Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

It appears she briefly broke up with boyfriend Offset Saturday but then said she had overreacted.

Rough weekend.