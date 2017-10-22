DJ Khaled My Son Partied at LIV Nightclub ... For First Birthday!!!

DJ Khaled Throws Awesome First Birthday for Son Asahd at LIV in Miami

Dj Khaled's son is getting a taste of the night life at a very early age ... although he tasted it in daylight.

Asahd celebrated his 1st birthday Saturday at LIV nightclub at Fountainebleu in Miami. Guests included the likes of Diddy!!! BTW, Diddy performed and people who were present say he was awesome.

It was jungle themed and lasted 5 hours. We're told Khaled dropped 6 figures to book the club.

Asahd's party was only the beginning ... there was an after party/dinner at Komodo restaurant.

Happy birthday kid.