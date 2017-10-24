Drake's 31st Birthday Odom, Foxx, G-Eazy & More Good Luck Getting In!

Drake's 31st Birthday In L.A. Crawling With Celebs

Jamie Foxx and Lamar Odom literally fought their way in the door to wish Drake happy birthday.

Drake celebrated his 31st Monday night at Poppy, where a massive crowd gathered outside. It was his second party ... he threw an Andy Warhol-themed bash in his native Toronto over the weekend.

On the guest list ... Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee, G-Eazy, Justin Combs, Jordan Clarkson, apl.de.ap from the Black Eyed Peas. Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were also there.

Looked like Drake was having fun inside ...