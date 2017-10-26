Khloe Kardashian Maternity Wear Ain't Me Stylish Baby Bumpin' in NYC

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in NYC

Khloe Kardashian's blouse buttons are working a little harder these days -- the mom-to-be is passing on traditional maternity duds, and sticking with her high fashion to cover her belly.

Khloe was out in NYC Thursday morning looking fancy while "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" cameras rolled ... giving us our first look at her baby bump. See? She really is pregnant.

Looks like she opted for a venti at Starbucks -- she's sippin' for 2 after all.

Khloe's reportedly expecting a boy with Cavs star Tristan Thompson, and must be feeling more lavish than usual ... $150 million TV deals will do that to ya.

Lucky fetus.